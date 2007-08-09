The Beeb lied to us! Well, maybe not lie...more of a fib. Despite denying only a few days ago that their talk at the Edinburgh Games Festival had anything to do with them moving into the games arena, turns out they're doing just that. With a kids MMO. Tronji World, as it's called, is being developed for the BBC by Nice Tech, is based on the upcoming kid's series of the same name and should be out early next year. And yeah, that's all we got. BBC reveals kids' MMO [CVG]
BBC Are So Releasing A Game
