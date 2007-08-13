Sonic At Olympics Is So Unbelievable

Mario beating Sonic in a hundred yard dash? Implausible. That sums up the upcoming Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games, which makes it possible for Mario to beat Sonic in a foot race. Blasphemy! Sega's UK Product manager Grant Gie explains:
The great thing about this is it's similar to Mario Kart in levelling the playing field. Sonic isn't always going to win the 100-meter dash; it's really up to the players and how well they use the Nunchuk and Wii Remote.
Wha? No. It's Sonic. It doesn't matter if you put the Wii-mote on the coffee table and disconnect the Nunchuk, he should beat Mario. It's friggin' Sonic, dude. Olympics Sonic [Games Radar]
