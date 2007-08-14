Beautiful Katamari Demo Hits XBL

Thought the BioShock demo was enough? Wrong. The Beautiful Katamari demo rolled onto Xbox Live this morning, catchy music and cute graphics in tow. The Xbox 360 exclusive won't be out until this fall. So, go on. Download it. DO IT.
[Meanwhile, I spent over three hours to get 35 percent of the BioShock demo, before shutting it off and going to bed last night. So, reader people, please clear a space so I can snag BioShock. Kthxbye.]
