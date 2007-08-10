The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Best Buy Crushes Dreams/Refunds $60 Rock Band Pre-Orders

bestbuy.pngWe actually didn't cover the original story, knowing it would just get our readers' hopes up for nothing, but Best Buy had posted the Rock Band Bundle for $US60—you know, that same one going for $US200 other places on the Internet. To those who placed preorders before Best Buy quickly caught the mistake, the company has issued this statement:

Unfortunately, our website incorrectly stated that the Rock Band accessories were included with your video game purchase. This is incorrect and we have updated the website to accurately reflect that the accessories are not included with this purchase. As a result, your order will be cancelled if you haven't already cancelled it, and you will not be charged for this item.

Like low-cal ice cream and meaningless sex, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Best Buy flubs Rock Band preorders, cancels on excited fans [opposablethumbs]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles