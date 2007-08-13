The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Best Buy Institutes Halo 3 Tax

halo3tax.jpgMay not be its official name, but a Halo 3 tax it is. The image above shows the rrp for two Xbox 360 peripherals, from xbox.com itself, compared to Best Buy's new 360 peripheral prices. Notice anything? Yes, they're now selling them all for USD$3 OVER the recommended retail price. This applies for all 360 peripherals, too, not just the two pictured. Guess they figure lots of people will be buying stuff for Halo 3, it's the third Halo, they're all three bucks extra...oh my, the symbolism is so rich you could bake a cake outta it. Classy move Best Buy, way to fuck the little guy. Best Buy's Halo 3 Tax [XBL Radio]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles