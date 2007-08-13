Best Buy Institutes Halo 3 Tax

May not be its official name, but a Halo 3 tax it is. The image above shows the rrp for two Xbox 360 peripherals, from xbox.com itself, compared to Best Buy's new 360 peripheral prices. Notice anything? Yes, they're now selling them all for USD$3 OVER the recommended retail price. This applies for all 360 peripherals, too, not just the two pictured. Guess they figure lots of people will be buying stuff for Halo 3, it's the third Halo, they're all three bucks extra...oh my, the symbolism is so rich you could bake a cake outta it. Classy move Best Buy, way to fuck the little guy. Best Buy's Halo 3 Tax [XBL Radio]