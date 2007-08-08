Custom Yoshi Wii For Sale

A customised Yoshi Wii is up for sale on ebay. Warranty voided for the paint job, current bidding is at $US400 including an extra Wiimote, Wii Play and Mario Party 8. And for that value, our more anal side could overlook what appears to be streaks of unpainted white around where the case intersects with more case. No, it couldn't. We're that nitpicky regarding the accomplishments of others. Seriously, huge pricks. Children cry just looking at us.

