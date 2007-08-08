The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Custom Yoshi Wii For Sale

a965_12.JPGA customised Yoshi Wii is up for sale on ebay. Warranty voided for the paint job, current bidding is at $US400 including an extra Wiimote, Wii Play and Mario Party 8. And for that value, our more anal side could overlook what appears to be streaks of unpainted white around where the case intersects with more case. No, it couldn't. We're that nitpicky regarding the accomplishments of others. Seriously, huge pricks. Children cry just looking at us.

Yoshi edition CUSTOMIZED NINTENDO Wii CONSOLE [ebay]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles