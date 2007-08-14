Big Brother Creators See Future, Money In Gaming

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

jtrump.jpgEndemol are the brains behind shows like Big Brother and Deal or No Deal, which means if there's a quick, dirty buck to be made in modern entertainment, they know where to find it. Explains why they're sniffing around Xbox Live. Endemol UK's Peter Cowley:

As we move into the digital distribution of content and the growth of services like Xbox Live and the digital distribution of games, we see that as quite an interesting outlet for our video-based content alongside games on the same platform.

Episodes of Big Brother on Xbox Live? Maybe. Or some kind of Xbox-specific reality TV program? Yes, that's it. Don Mattrick, Robbie Bach and Major Nelson have seven days to track down J Allard. I know I'd watch it. Endemol eyeing videogame business models [Gamesindustry]

