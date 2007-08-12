Big Daddy Lite

Nothing makes my weekend complete like a terrifically crappy game related costume. This cardboard, tin foil and masking tape Big Daddy costume takes it's place among other scintillating stars of the cosplay Hall of Shame along with Chubby Kratos, naked Pikachu and other luminaries. Still, it's pretty hilariously awesome and the guy who made it obviously had tongue placed firmly in cheek while he was making it. At least I hope he did.

[Thanks, Raphael]