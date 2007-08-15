The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Bioshock Demo, Made Even Harder!

bioshockskinny.jpgThose who've completed the download already know two things: the Bioshock demo is absolutely incredible (the sound design took me by total surprise) and it's also very difficult. At least, when certain alarms go off and an endless stream of enemies start attacking...we don't want to ruin it for those who haven't played the game, but it's hard.

But for gamers looking for an even greater challenge, it's possible to activate the greyed out "hard mode" on the title screen.

Before starting the demo, go to your gamer profile in the dashboard and then change your default game settings. Go to general, then change your difficulty to hard.

Now when you start the demo, hard should be highlighted when you have the option to select your difficulty. Don't move the cursor or you will not be able to select hard again, unless you go back (B).

Easy as cake...until you load it. Then things get hard again we're assuming. Update: How to play hard mode in the bioshock demo [via xbox360fanboy]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles