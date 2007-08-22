GTAIV's delay didn't come at a good time for Take-Two. Between that, sliding share prices and Manhunt 2's ban, these aren't what you'd call good times for the publisher. Lucky for them, people are keen on 2K's (who are owned by Take-Two) BioShock. The hype train for the game's now so unstoppable it's affecting shares in the company, which rose 10.45% ahead of the games launch (so on the strength of positive reviews, then). Can this game do no wrong? No, no, I don't think it can. Put it to work curing cancer, it'll get the job done within the week. Take-Two shares charged by 'BioShock' release [Reuters]
BioShock Interest A Lifeline For Take-Two?
