BioShock PC Demo "Coming"

Proof that you can't please everyone: the BioShock demo already has many PC users crying foul (amongst other less family-friendly words). "What about us!" they wail, indignant that some scruffy little console will be playing at least some part of the game before they are. Well, Irrational are saying that a PC demo is coming. Not here yet, but it's coming.

For those of you who are looking for a BioShock demo on the PC, it is in the works and will be out later this month. I'll give you more details about it tomorrow.

See, they haven't forgotten about you. Just kicked you down their list of top priorities, is all. Wait til tomorrow before reaching for that pitchfork/torch. BIOSHOCK DEMO LIVE NOW ON XBOX LIVE MARKETPLACE [Cult of Rapture]