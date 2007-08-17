BioShock Pre-orders Now On Steam

With 2K Games' BioShock receiving near universal acclaim from anyone and everyone who's gone hands-on with the first-person shooter, including me, I'll assume that many of you have plans to take the day off, drive to your local game retailer of choice, speed home, install, and plop down in your chairs for a sci-fi horror gaming blow-out. Shut-ins, the lazy and PC gamers will be thrilled to then learn that BioShock is now available for pre-purchase and download via Valve's Steam digital distribution service. For $US49.95, you'll have BioShock installed and ready to play the second it's released, keeping your skin chalky white and free from harmful sunrays. Hooray!

