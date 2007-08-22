BioShock PS3 Rumour Rekindled By Code

And once again the rumors of 2K's BioShock coming out on the PlayStation 3 are swirling about on the internets, driven by this bit of code found in the PC demo's config.ini file what lists the PS3 as a console.

[Console] Console (XBox360, PS3) specific settings StreamingDynamicFloatingLimit: If this is a positive number, then instead of using the fixed per-level limits, the StreamingDynamic resource will use as much memory as is available as long as the total memory allocated by the game is less than the specified number. In other words, StreamingDynamic will grow and shrink to fit to the available memory instead of being locked to a fixed budget StreamingDynamicFloatingLimit=500

Well yes, that certainly does appear to be PS3 listed there after the comma. Intriguing, but I'm not sure it is worthy of the end all, be all announcements being made by sites like PlayStation Universe.

According to a config.ini log taken directly from the source of the BioShock PC demo, it appears once and for all this game is coming to PS3.

Wishful thinking goes a long way in making tiny facts add up to big truths. For all we know this could be be placeholder code left in from early in the game's development, before the exclusivity was even a factor. It could be overzealous notation on the part of a coder. It could very well mean the game is coming to PS3, but far from a definitive sign. Patience, my PlayStation purist friends. If it comes, it will come.

