BioShock Was Also About Deprogramming People

BioShock's actual setting is seven-and-a-half shades of awesome. It's earlier proposed setting, with Nazis on an idyllic tropical island, also sounded great. Before that, though, it had another proposed theme: that of the deprogrammer. As in, a guy hired by a Senator who's job is to deprogram people, altering their beliefs, philosphies, etc. Kinda ties in with a theme in the final product, yeah, but definitely would have made for an interesting premise on its own, especially if the player had to start messing with people's views on sex, gender or religion. Maybe next time, Ken? Levine: BioShock Originally About Cult Deprogrammer (Updated) [Shacknews]