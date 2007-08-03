Blacksite: Area 51 Aims For November Release

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

blacksite_area51_delay.jpgMidway revealed today that its first person shooter Blacksite: Area 51 has been pushed back from shooter heavy September to shooter morbidly obese November. The PC, PLAYSTATION 3 and Xbox 360 sequel joins Unreal Tournament III, Call of Duty 4, Crysis, Army of Two, F.E.A.R. Files, Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway and five other shoot 'em ups in the competition for your cash. Good luck with all that shooting, fellas!

Blacksite: Area 51 Moved To November Release [Gamasutra]

