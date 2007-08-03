Blacksite: Area 51 Aims For November Release

Midway revealed today that its first person shooter Blacksite: Area 51 has been pushed back from shooter heavy September to shooter morbidly obese November. The PC, PLAYSTATION 3 and Xbox 360 sequel joins Unreal Tournament III, Call of Duty 4, Crysis, Army of Two, F.E.A.R. Files, Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway and five other shoot 'em ups in the competition for your cash. Good luck with all that shooting, fellas!
Blacksite: Area 51 Moved To November Release [Gamasutra]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink