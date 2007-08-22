Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War Trailer

I bet when Edward the Black Prince or Jeanne d'Arc were fighting in the actual Hundred Years' War, which saw the forces of England face off against the forces of France, they never dreamed that one day Koei would make a game out of the whole thing called anything nearly as cool as Bladestorm. Hell, maybe they did. I could see The Black Prince stopping every couple of miles to etch the words Bladestorm into trees with his dagger, perhaps accented with little stylised lightning bolts. And Jeanne, hell, she's the one who coined the saying, "Better to burn out than fade away." Of course she'd be down with a game title that sounds like an 80's metal band. *throws up horns*