Blazing Angels 2 Demo On Live

blazing2.jpgThe original Blazing Angels completely failed to capture my interest, which is odd considering I've long been fascinated by the history of aviation and warfare. Perhaps Ubisoft can capture my attention the second time around with Blazing Angels 2: Secret Missions of World War II. A demo of the game has just gone up on Xbox Live, and according to some early players over at Major Nelson's Blog it contains the most excite example of leaflet dropping you've ever seen in an air combat game. The 619MB download includes multiplayer dogfighting as well as single player gameplay, so if all else fails you'll get to kill a few people. Just remember to be courteous and wait for my download to finish before starting yours!

Demo: Blazing Angels 2: Secret Missions of WWII [Major Nelson's Blog]

