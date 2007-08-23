Here's a Games Convention gameplay clip of Bleach: Shattered Blade, the fighting game based on the insanely popular anime. The Wii title features 32 fighters, including original antagonist Arturo Plateado, created specially for the game by Sega and Bleach creator Tite Kubo. I kind of like the look of the game, and I'm a sucker for a fighter with tons of characters. The whole Wii dynamic throws things off for me though, so I am going to have to reserve any judgment until I've played it myself. Not like my opinion matters much in this situation. Thousands of Bleach fans will swarm game stores no matter what I say once the game launches in October.
Bleach: Shattered Blade Gameplay
