Blizzard Booth Swag Found (Passports Probaby Lost)

IMG_2012.JPGIt's pretty much guaranteed from the early crowds—Blizzard's one-two punch of Starcraft II and WoW's newest expansion will cause fan overflow out of their sizable GC2007 booth, with stinky fanboys and journalists alike knocking over pricey custom PCs and Hollywood-designed sets just to get a closer look. Here's the swag they'll get for their troubles.

That Starcraft sticker is not covering my precious Apple logo, but I'll tell you, if I were running a Dell...A pack of WoW cards and a mobile phone charm/necklace adornment are also in the package. Look for the sweat-crumpled artefacts in a Kotaku contest near you!

