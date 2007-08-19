The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Blizzard Getting Sued In China

zhongwenfonts.jpgJust because a lot of Chinese companies don't respect intellectual property rights doesn't mean they don't want you respecting theirs - Chinese IT firm Founder Electronics Co. is suing Blizzard for copyright infringement. Claiming that "it lost more than one billion yuan (132 million dollars) through the unauthorised use of five of its fonts" in World of Warcraft, Founder is bringing suit in Beijing Municipal Higher People's Court against Blizzard, Chinese company The9 (who runs the game in China), and Qingwentuwen, the company who distributes WoW in Beijing.

Teddy Liu, Greater China communications director of Blizzard, told Xinhua on Thursday that he had not received any official information on the suit, and had only read media reports.

He said he could not comment at the moment.

Damages could be calculated either by the defendant's interests that were illegally gained via copyright infringement or by the plaintiff's losses according to Chinese law, said the statement from Founder Electronics.

It claimed WoW had 7.5 million active player accounts and hence the infringement of copyright was "serious".

"The lost earnings of one billion yuan was a conservative estimate," the statement said.

I'd love to know how they arrive at these numbers, and I'm curious to see what the outcome of the suit is - these 'conservative' totals for damages seem rather inflated at best, but then, I'm not a lawyer.

Chinese firm making "interim" damages claim for 100 mln yuan from Blizzard [Xinhua]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles