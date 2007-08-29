Blizzard Thinking About "Another MMO Project"

Is there MMORPG life after World of Warcraft? Blizzard's first MMO has not only been a huge cashcow for the developer, but nothing sort of a cultural phenomenon. So bring on that follow-up! WoW lead designer Jeffrey Kaplan says:

As for working on another MMO project or a WoW 2, obviously as a company we'd be very interested in further exploring the MMO space.

Gasp. Something that has proven very profitable, and Blizzard wants to further explore it? Kaplan also adds that Blizzard doesn't have "anything official" to add and that the developer is "definitely looking towards the future as well." Yes, the future! Future MMO [CVG]