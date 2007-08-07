StarCraft: The Board Game Eyes-On

At this weekend's BlizzCon, tabletop game specialist Fantasy Flight Games showed the first prototypes for its upcoming StarCraft: The Board Game set. At $US79.95, the six-player board game may seem a tad on the pricey side, but when you consider the set includes 180 plastic play figures, based on 25 unique sculpts from StarCraft and StarCraft: Brood War, dozens of cards and tokens, and just tons of other stuff, you can see where the money went.

While the rules are far too complicated to grasp at BlizzCon, the board game, which is scheduled to ship in September, looks like a solid investment for strategic tabletop gaming fans. At the very least, it will give StarCraft diehards who aren't blessed with the finger speed of professional Korean gamers something to do when the electricity goes out. I know I'm getting a copy for my fallout shelter.

According to Fantasy Flight reps, attendees of GenCon will have an opportunity to get their hands on a copy of the game a bit earlier than the rest of the gaming public. And, yes, a sequel is already planned to include units from StarCraft II.

Further details at the official site.