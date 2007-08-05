The Obligatory BlizzCon Goody Bag Post

You may not actually need any of the stuff contained within the BlizzCon goody bag—excepting the hand sanitiser with Blizzard cozy—but I'm sure there are plenty of things in here non-attendees will want. Don't worry, we'll find a way to get rid of all this stuff, from the Diablo button to the Colossus magnet to the World of WarCraft XL t-shirt to the Heroes of Azeroth trading card game starter deck to the beta key. Oops, just kidding. That beta key is mine.

Actually, Blizzard doesn't quite know to which game the beta key applies. Therefore, if it's for Wrath of the Lich King, it's all yours, lucky Kotaku reader.