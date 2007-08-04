Warcraft Cosplayers Excel At Cosplaying

Sorry, Western anime fans, video gamers and sci-fi dorks, but as far as I'm concerned, World of Warcraft cosplayers are kicking your ass up and down Cosplay Avenue in the cosplay department. It's not even a contest anymore. It's a slaughter.

These two got lucky with the lighting—shockingly dim for a convention hall—using their glowing eyes, amulets and orbs to great dramatic effect. I've only been at BlizzCon a few hours and I've seen some amazing handmade outfits, ones that hide tummies discretely. And these get-ups aren't easy to navigate a crowd in, so bonus points for that, my beloved, behooved cosplayers.