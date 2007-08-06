The BlizzCon Costume Contest Winner

So it looks like McWhertor and I have finally found some cosplay we can agree on. The ever travelling McW snapped this photo a few nights ago at BlizzCon and lo and behold the gal in the costume was the big winner of the whole BlizzCon costume contest kittencaboodle. I can see why she won, it's really quite impressive.
You can see some of the other contest entrants here and here.
[via Wonderland]
