The Horde Awaits Entrance To Exhibit Hall

We're just minutes away from the official start of BlizzCon 2007, where thousands of Blizzard fans have converged to geek out among the only other people who really understand them. The mass of flesh awaiting entrance is some fifty bodies deep, shouting, chanting, grunting "for the Horde!" at the behest of Blizzard cheerleaders. The excitement? Totally, totally palpable.

I've already got my goody bag and have set up shop in the press room, over a dozen stations with two newly playable games just feet away. The temptation to play StarCraft II for the next eight hours is unbearable. Good thing every kiosk is unattended in the press area!