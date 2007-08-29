The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Blowing Stuff Up (Mercenaries 2 Impressions)

1173282081.jpgSince the end of the 80s, it's been more and more difficult to find one man willing to open up a can of whoop ass on an entire army of foreign stereotypes. But Mercenaries 2 features just that sort of singular mantra we've been craving since Sylvester changed his name to Sly.

Mercenaries 2 is an open world game that's not just about blowing up the bad guys, but levelling every building in their entire country—where they may or may not be hiding.As you run around the open world with, say, a rocket launcher, you become a one man wrecking crew, dropping buildings not with massive explosions, but what resembles a perfectly executed controlled demolition. The buildings fall evenly, like a tierred cake, floor by floor into a pile of dust.

Plant a few charges of C4 around a block, and you can simultaneously level entire streets of the game. It may get old, but not during the 20 minutes I spent with the demo.

Hopping into a helicopter proved to be a more difficult task. Stiff controls or a bad but intentional gameplay mechanic made it tough to float over more mountainous areas of the map. Plus, the birds eye view also showed a huge draw distance problem that is probably only because we were playing an early version of the game.

Overall, the graphics aren't the dazzling spectacle we've come to expect with the current generation, but those looking to blow up a world without scrutiny may find solace in the warm embrace of Mercenaries 2.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles