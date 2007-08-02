Bonkers: Crazy Expensive Gundam Shirts

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

gundam-shirt.jpg The most I've paid for a t-shirt? Probably a hundred bucks or so for a Paul Smith shirt. That's nothing! Bandai and fashion maker Mastermind have joined forces to create pricey shirts. Swarovski crystal will be hand-switched into Gundam or Zaku design, costing an estimated ¥200,000 ($US1,690). Nutty! The "cheaper" versions will use glass instead of actual crystal and retail for ¥38,000 ($US320). Nutty, too!
