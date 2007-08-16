Boogie Bites Back, Responds To Reception

Boogie has had a mixed, but mostly negative critical reception. Last week when planning a Frankenreview, I was shocked at how few outlets had actually reviewed the game—which I assumed was due to EA being worried about reviews and withholding journalist copies. Jean-Charles Gaudechon responds to the critics, who've attacked the game's simplistic controls and gameplay:
"My philosophy in terms of design: Controls shouldn't be a showstopper...Difficultly should come from the game. It should be easy to dance...
Having played Boogie at E3, I thought the game was a critical success—if you took EA's goals into mind—to create a title that the whole family could play and laugh at. But the fact of the matter is that any Wii game not using 1:1 controls will find itself at the mercy of the critics and public alike.
