Boogie Coming To PlayStation 2

While EA's Boogie for Wii is seeing few game critics singing (and interpretively dancing) its praises, according to a new listing on game rental service GameFly, the game may have another opportunity to underwhelm gamers, this time on the PlayStation 2. The listing, rooted out by Siliconera, shows a November 15th release, making a pre-Thanksgiving cash grab very likely.
Obviously, EA has made no such announcement that the one-time Wii exclusive would be coming the Sony platform, so we're calling it rumour for now. But with its relatively simple control scheme and USB microphone support, a release of Boogie on the PS2 makes a Madden bus sized load of sense.
Boogie For PS2 [GameFly via Siliconera]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink