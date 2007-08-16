Borderlands Revealed In New Game Informer

The September issue of exclusive-grabbing game mag Game Informer reveals the latest shooter from Gearbox Software—the dev responsible for the Brothers In Arms series, as well as various Valve-relatd projects—titled Borderlands. If you tuned out around "shooter", your interest might be revived by GI's drool-inducing description: "Diablo meets Mad Max." Woah. Could anything sound sexier? The issue profiling the dash-rich four-player, co-op, sci-fi, RPG-shooter should be on store shelves and subscriber mailboxes soon.

Game Informer September Cover Revealed! [Game Informer]