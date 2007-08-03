Call Of Duty 4 Beta US Only

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

cod4demo802.jpgCall of Duty 4: Modern Warfare is getting a public multiplayer beta this month, giving players a chance to try out what promises to be some of the most intense online combat of the year. American players, that is. Australia's Premier Gaming Website (their words) Gameplayer has confirmed with a representative from Activision Australia that the forthcoming demo will be exclusive to the United States. This means Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand will not be coming to the party. I'm guessing that this will also mean that US accounts overseas won't be able to access the beta as well. Certainly not good news for anyone that I cannot drive to visit, but I suppose they have their reasons. We'll let you know how it turns out!

Australia Denied CoD4 Beta [Gameplayer - Thanks Cyborgmatt]

