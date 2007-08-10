So Sega have a new brain training game on the way. While I'm sure it'll be a hit with the brain training set, it's name's could do with some work. In its native native tongue it reads äº¬éƒ½å¤§å¦ é˜¿è¾»å“²æ¬¡æ•™æŽˆç›£ä¿®è²¡å›£æ³•äººæ—¥æœ¬æ¼¢å—èƒ½åŠ›æ¤œå®šå”ä¼šå”åŠ›æ¼¢å—ãƒˆãƒ¬ãƒ¼ãƒŠãƒ¼ ãƒãƒ¼ã‚¿ãƒ–ãƒ«, which translates roughly to Kyoto University's Professor Atsuji Tetsuji Foundation's Japanese Kanji Ability Official Certification (in collaboration with) The Kanji Association Trainer Portable. Not so catchy! Then again, they're just following precedent. Bear in mind Nintendo's Brain Training games, which are long-winded enough in English, dominate entire paragraphs in Japanese, with the recent Brain Training sequel clocking in at over 40 characters: æ±åŒ—å¤§å¦æœªæ¥ç§‘å¦æŠ€è¡“å…±åŒç ”ç©¶ã‚»ãƒ³ã‚¿ãƒ¼å·å³¶éš†å¤ªæ•™æŽˆç›£ä¿® ã‚‚ã£ã¨è„³ã‚’é›ãˆã‚‹å¤§äººã®DSãƒˆãƒ¬ãƒ¼ãƒ‹ãƒ³ã‚°, which roughly translates into: Tohoku University Future Technology Collaborative Research Center's Professor Ryuta Kawashima Presents: More Brain Training For Adults - DS Training. Yeah, not so catchy either. Come on guys, you're trying to train people's brains. Not bust them up. News: Japanese game names getting ridiculous
Brain Training Game Titles Not So Catchy
