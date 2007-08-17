Bret Michaels Added To Guitar Hero III

Bret Michaels, frontman for the hair-rock outfit Poison and star of some VH1 show that's too embarrassing to admit that I know the title of, has been granted "legendary" status by Activision. Similar to ex-Guns n' Roses guitarist Slash, the singer will make a virtual appearance in Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock. In addition to the Poison track "Talk Dirty To Me", one of Michaels' solo efforts, "Go That Far", will be included in the final setlist. Crap. It sucks.

Mr. Michaels' "signature moves" were actually mo-capped from the former Poison rocker as he did his "thing." If you want to read how genuinely excited Bret was to be asked to be in the game, hit the press release after the gallery. It's precious.

Gallery: Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock

SUNNYVALE, CA - August 16, 2007 - Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) today announced that legendary Poison front man and "Rock of Love" star Bret Michaels will appear as a lead vocalist character in Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock, providing Guitar Heroes the chance to shred with the music icon.

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock will feature the song "Talk Dirty to Me," as made famous by Poison, as well as a master track from the Bret Michaels Band, "Go That Far."

When players shred to either track, an animated replica of Bret Michaels appears as the lead vocalist. Bret Michaels participated in a motion capture session to record his signature moves for the game. With full body, facial and clothing scans, Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock developer Neversoft was able to create an authentic in-game character.

"When Activision asked me to do this, I was honoured...are you kidding me? This game totally rocks!" said Michaels, star of VH1's top rated show, Rock of Love with Bret Michaels. "I gave them my signature moves, basically did my thing and they captured it. It was really cool."

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock, published by RedOctane and developed by Neversoft, is rated T for Teen by the ESRB and will be available this October.

