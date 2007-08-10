The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Bring Back Mutant League Sports

MutantFootball1.pngDear EA,

I'm not really interested in sports games. I know that you have official licences and I'm supposed to care, but despite being a beer-loving, heterosexual male between the ages of 18-25, sports are just not my thing. But they used to be. Remember those Mutant League games you made back in the day? Those were way better than last year's Madden, and I'm fairly certain, any other iterations you have in the hopper. Because when I'm given the option of battling slime monsters against robots, or overpaid meatheads against more overpaid meatheads, I'm going with slime monsters and robots every time.

You can even rip off Pigskin Footbrawl. It's been long enough. Go ahead and "2K" Midway's ass—it's cool with me.

Yours, Mark Wilson

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles