British Magazine Sales Not All Bad

Print is dead. Lot of people say it, or maybe substitute "death" for "dying", but I don't necessarily agree. I enjoy reading on the can, for example, and I'm not taking my laptop in there with me. Not even if I was going to be a while. Seems the latest Audited Bureau of Circulation figures from the UK agree with my optimism. Yes, some mags are/are still on the decline, but others are up, and some really up.
Those on the decline include the PC mags, Sony mags and, sadly, Edge:Edge: 30,021 (down 10.6%) Games Master: 47,719 (down 10.6%) Official PlayStation 2: 44,182 (down 55.9%) PC Gamer: 41,599 (down 8.2%) PC Zone: 24,385 (down 18.8%) PC Format: 28,314 (down 7.1%) PlayStation World: 17,132 (down 50.3%) PSM3: 24,121 (down 33%) 360: 12,017 (down 8.3%)
Those on the up? Nintendo and 360 mags. All but one of the 360 ones, in fact.
Official Nintendo Magazine: 47,925 (up 34.7%) Official Xbox 360 Magazine: 65,673 (up 53.9%) Xbox World 360: 30,296 (up 30.7%) X360: 30,179 (up 38%) 360 Gamer: 12,586 (up 37.8%)
ABCs: 360 and Nintendo mags up, PlayStation decline continues [MCV]
