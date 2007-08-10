British Retailers, Publishers Want PS3 Price-Cut, Not Bundle

Sure, loads of British people aren't happy with the PS3's price. They get fucked badly enough on console prices as it is, let alone staring a Â£425 (USD$860) price-tag in the face. Time for some British retailers and publishers to speak out. First up is Duncan Cross, who runs the games section for giant supermarket chain Asda:

I think for us and for Asda's customers there's no doubt that we'd like to have seen some price movement on PS3. The US have got a cut and we've got the games bundle but it's just not the same. I think the console needs an extra something to really get it up to full speed.

Also chipping in was SCi boss Jane Cavanagh:

From our point of view, the acceleration of that installed base could be driven by further price cuts. The hardware is pretty expensive. As soon as we start to see cuts coming in, we'll be more comfortable with the performance of PS3. The fact that the month after the US announced a price cut there was a doubling of hardware sales speaks volumes - and is incredibly encouraging. If we could have a similar price drop to the US, that would be a very positive first step.

I'm sure somebody's told them that the US price-cut was only temporary, but let them have their moment. This is obviously something they'd like to get off their chests. And at Â£425, can you blame them? 'We want a PS3 price drop' [MCV]