The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

British Retailers, Publishers Want PS3 Price-Cut, Not Bundle

nosurrender.jpgSure, loads of British people aren't happy with the PS3's price. They get fucked badly enough on console prices as it is, let alone staring a Â£425 (USD$860) price-tag in the face. Time for some British retailers and publishers to speak out. First up is Duncan Cross, who runs the games section for giant supermarket chain Asda:

I think for us and for Asda's customers there's no doubt that we'd like to have seen some price movement on PS3. The US have got a cut and we've got the games bundle but it's just not the same. I think the console needs an extra something to really get it up to full speed.

Also chipping in was SCi boss Jane Cavanagh:

From our point of view, the acceleration of that installed base could be driven by further price cuts. The hardware is pretty expensive. As soon as we start to see cuts coming in, we'll be more comfortable with the performance of PS3.

The fact that the month after the US announced a price cut there was a doubling of hardware sales speaks volumes - and is incredibly encouraging. If we could have a similar price drop to the US, that would be a very positive first step.

I'm sure somebody's told them that the US price-cut was only temporary, but let them have their moment. This is obviously something they'd like to get off their chests. And at Â£425, can you blame them? 'We want a PS3 price drop' [MCV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles