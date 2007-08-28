Cali Senator Wants FTC To Investigate ESRB

California State Senator Leland Yee hates ultra-violent videogames. He doesn't hate you, necessarily, just some of the games you play. Games like Manhunt 2, which became the pin-up boy for his sponsorship of the abortive California Video Game Law. With the game now back on the menu, he's going after the ESRB, calling for greater transparency in how they determine their ratings:

Parents can't trust a rating system that doesn't even disclose how they come to a particular rating. The ESRB and Rockstar should end this game of secrecy by immediately unveiling what content has been changed to grant the new rating and what correspondence occurred between the ESRB and Rockstar to come to this conclusion. Unfortunately, history shows that we must be quite sceptical of these two entities.

Publicly announce the content? OMG, spoilers alert. Yee is calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the rating change. I am calling on Californians to pick 101 things taxpayer funds could be better spent on. California's Leland Yee Demands Answers on Manhunt 2 Re-rate [GamePolitics]