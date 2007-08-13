Call For Papers: Economies And Virtual Worlds

In case any Kotakuites out there have a great paper floating around on virtual worlds, the Journal of Electronic Commerce Research (JECR) has put out a call for papers. Scheduled for publication in August 2008, the special issue will focus on (as the journal title would imply) commerce, but the catch is that the issue will be focused on virtual worlds. While this journal is centred on e-commerce anyways, I'm still curious to see what sort of academic papers crawl out of the woodwork. The divide between mainstream 'we play games' ideas on games and academic 'we study games' ideas on games is occasionally astonishing for both how far apart those two worlds can be and how close together they sometimes are. I'm not in a field that deals with this sort of stuff, but I'll be keeping an eye out for the issue next August. Full details after the jump.Journal of Electronic Commerce Research (JECR): Special Issue on Virtual Worlds

CALL FOR PAPERS Special Issue on Virtual Worlds Submissions due: November 1, 2007 Scheduled Publication date: August 2008

Overview: The emergence of virtual worlds and Web 3.D change the way of doing business. Web 3.D is the synonym for Internet-based virtual worlds, where people can create own 3-D *virtual* personalities. Virtual Worlds such as Second Life and others are undergoing an evolution similar to that of the Internet in the mid nineties and might impact profoundly the way people cooperate, communicate, collaborate, and conduct business. The recent entering of companies such as Toyota, American Apparel, Nissan, or Adidas indicate the upcoming role of this platform for the next generation of conducting electronic business. This call for papers is intended to cover a wide range of business and research topics that fall within the broad description of activities, challenges, opportunities, applications, innovations and implications associated with Virtual Worlds as the emerging new online business landscape.

Purpose of the Special Issue: The purpose of this special issue is to encourage discussion and communication of important research issues that underpin Virtual Worlds as an important aspect of e-commerce and to showcase interesting and significant research work in this critical area. Specifically this issues is focusing on business and legal issues of doing business in Virtual Worlds. Of particular relevance to the described focus are papers about business models, marketing, promotion, pricing, customer integration, consumer behaviour, legal, cultural and cross-cultural research. The issue, however, will not be restricted to these topics; rather, it welcomes reports of theoretical or empirical research that examines pertinent business issues related to Virtual Worlds e-commerce. This special issue will be of interest to researchers, governments, small and large businesses, marketing and PR companies among others.

List of possible topics are: * Product Development and Testing in Virtual Worlds * Image, Branding, Advertising in Virtual Worlds * Marketing in Virtual World * Avatar-based Marketing * Promotion of Virtual Goods in Virtual Worlds * Pricing of Virtual Goods in Virtual Worlds * Selling, Cross-Selling Real and Virtual Worlds * Business Planning for Non-profits in Virtual Worlds * Fundraising and Virtual Worlds * Convergence of Real and Virtual Worlds * Customer Integration and Virtual Worlds * Technology, Business, Strategy in Virtual Worlds * Financial Systems, Investments, Currency Exchange Real and Virtual Worlds * Emerging Media Presence in Virtual Worlds * Consumer Behaviour, Consumer Acceptance and Virtual Worlds * Trust, Cross-Cultural Studies and Virtual Worlds * Intellectual Property, Copyright, Trademarks and Virtual Worlds

Submission of Manuscript: JECR publishes original empirical research, theoretical and methodological articles, evaluative and integrative reviews, field research, business surveys, and application papers of interest to a general readership. A submission based on a paper appearing elsewhere (such as conference proceedings or newsletters) must have major value-added extensions to the earlier version. For conference papers, it should have at least 30% new material. The submitted manuscripts should follow the format as suggested in the Submission Guideline found in the journal website: http://www.csulb.edu/journals/jecr/s_guide.htm. Of particular note is that the manuscript should be prepared in Microsoft Word format. The names, affiliations, and contact information (i.e., phone, fax, email addresses) of all authors should be provided only on the cover page. The submitted paper will undergo a double-blind review. Contributing authors may be asked to serve as reviewers for the special issue. Authors may submit completed manuscripts electronically at any time prior to November 1st 2007 deadline. Manuscripts and questions send to [email protected]

Guest Editor Marc Fetscherin, Ph.D. Rollins College International Business Department Winter Park, 32789, FL, USA e-mail: [email protected] Tel: +1 407 691 1759 Fax: +1 407 646 1566

Important Dates: Deadline for Submission: November 1, 2007 Paper acceptance/rejection: January 15, 2008 Revised paper submission: March 15, 2008 Final acceptance following revisions: May 15, 2008 Publication Date: August 2008

To download the CFP, please visit this website: http://www.csulb.edu/web/journals/jecr/issues/20083/cfp.pdf