Call Of Duty 4 After Hours

The other night a fleet of Hummers sucked most of the petrol in Germany to escort journalists about a mile kilometer around the corner to the Old Airport, which had been lit in COD4's/Rainbow Six's/Syphon Filter's green...filter. Soldiers with (also) green laser pointers taped to airsoft automatics rough-handled us (checked the list, but still hot) as bombs sounded in every direction.

We played a bit of COD4 multiplayer, drank some beer and used coed toilets before leaving for the evening. And by the end of the night we were quite exhausted. Because the Hummers were too crowded for us, forcing us to hump it to the party.