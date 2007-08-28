Call Of Duty 4 Beta Live Today

Just a friendly reminder for those Xbox 360 owners anxious to get their hands on Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. The multiplayer beta tokens go up for grabs today at noon Pacific (3 Eastern), and I've got a feeling the website is going to be swamped, so get on over to Charlie Oscar Delta and get yourself registered before the whole thing explodes. Also included in the press release from this past Friday are details on what international locations will be getting a chance to be in the demo. I'll let you hit the jump for the full list, unless you live in South America, Asia, or Africa, in which case you are probably used to this sort of disappointment by now anyway.

CALL OF DUTY 4: MODERN WARFARE MULTIPLAYER BETA FAST-ROPES TO XBOX LIVE

Santa Monica, CA - August 24, 2007 - Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced today that Infinity Ward's Call of DutyÂ® 4: Modern Warfareâ„¢ multiplayer beta will launch via Xbox LIVEâ„¢ on Monday, August 27 at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time. Users can visit Charlie Oscar Delta (www.CharlieOscarDelta.com) at noon for their chance to receive a Token and experience some of the maps and modes available in multiplayer before the game hits store shelves the week of November 5th.

The beta will enable players to experience the most advanced and powerful arsenal of modern day firepower in customisable multiplayer battles from the world's most treacherous hotspots. Players will be able to customise their experiences by utilising new features including create-a-class, player-ranking and the new perk system. Gamers will also be able to ease seamlessly into multiplayer matchmaking with the party system or even join games in-progress. New recruits will enlist for battle across a series of action-packed maps and dynamic game modes to test their mettle in the ultimate multiplayer gameplay arena.

"From day one we've set out to make Call of Duty 4 the best multiplayer experience ever," said Grant Collier, Studio Head, Infinity Ward. "We're excited to bring to our fans around the world this early look at Call of Duty 4 multiplayer. The gameplay possibilities are limitless from leveling-up and utilising perks, to creating-your-own class and matchmaking. We're only days away, so get ready!"

Aspiring soldiers can go to www.charlieoscardelta.com for the latest information about the worldwide beta including how to become a part of it, specifics on perks as well as the eventual end date of the beta. Entry to the beta and availability will vary by territory. U.S. residents will able to log on for a chance to receive a token on a first come basis. Updates for International soldiers will become available on Charlie Oscar Delta, where details will be shared about the International rollout of the multiplayer beta. International players will be able to take part in various promotions in the following countries:

â€¢ Australia â€¢ Austria â€¢ Belgium â€¢ Canada â€¢ Denmark â€¢ Finland â€¢ France â€¢ Germany â€¢ Ireland â€¢ Italy â€¢ Netherlands â€¢ New Zealand â€¢ Norway â€¢ Portugal â€¢ Spain â€¢ Sweden â€¢ Switzerland â€¢ United Kingdom

