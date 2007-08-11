Call Of Duty 4 Dated For UK

While Call of Duty 4 is slated for a November 5th release in the US, our friends in the UK had no firm date on when they could expect the PAL version. Many speculated that Europe would never see the game at all. (If that's not backlinked, it's only because I just fabricated the story to add some emphasis, a sense of drama, etc.)

A senior brand manager slipped the info during a recent press conference. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare will hit shelves on November 9th in Europe for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC. So much for new fun rumours. PAL Call of Duty 4 dated [eurogamer]