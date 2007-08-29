Call Of Duty 4: DS Hands-On

I'm not a huge fan of shooters on the DS. I've found from way too many personal experiences that the handheld just doesn't have the muscle to support the sort of graphics and experience I like from my shooters.

Just last week I was playing Brothers in Arms on the DS and, while there were things I liked about the game, for the most part I felt like I was playing through the game out of more of a sense of obligation than because it was fun and I wanted to. So I was a bit reluctant when the Activision folks offered to show me their DS build for over-the-top shooter Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.