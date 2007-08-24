The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Call of Duty 4 Live Beta Dated

callofduty4box.jpgNow would probably be a good time to register over at Charlie Oscar Delta (or it would be if the site weren't down for maintenance). Come Monday (it'll be alright) August 27th, download tokens for the upcoming Xbox 360 beta will be given out on a first come, first serve basis for US Xbox Live accounts. Fear not though, international gamers.

On Monday, August 27th at 12pm Pacific Daylight Time, tokens to download the Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Xbox 360 Multiplayer Beta will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. While Charlie Oscar Delta's tokens are linked to United States Xbox Live accounts only, we will be rolling the COD4:MW MP BETA out to additional select countries in early September. We will be posting the information here, at BETA HQ, so please check back for updates for your country.

Soon my friends. Oh so soon.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles