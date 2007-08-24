Call of Duty 4 Live Beta Dated

Now would probably be a good time to register over at Charlie Oscar Delta (or it would be if the site weren't down for maintenance). Come Monday (it'll be alright) August 27th, download tokens for the upcoming Xbox 360 beta will be given out on a first come, first serve basis for US Xbox Live accounts. Fear not though, international gamers.

On Monday, August 27th at 12pm Pacific Daylight Time, tokens to download the Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Xbox 360 Multiplayer Beta will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. While Charlie Oscar Delta's tokens are linked to United States Xbox Live accounts only, we will be rolling the COD4:MW MP BETA out to additional select countries in early September. We will be posting the information here, at BETA HQ, so please check back for updates for your country.

Soon my friends. Oh so soon.