Call of Duty 4 Perks Trailer

Confused by Call of Duty 4's multiplayer perks system? You shouldn't be after watching this clip, which shows a hectic fight scene from start to finish, and then starts over, pausing to highlight the various perks used during the skirmish. My favourite is still the one that lets you pull your pistol after you are taken down. That one alone is going to make for some awesome face-off moments. The only thing better would be if they let you point the gun at your opponent as he runs away, roll onto your back and scream while emptying the clip because dammit, you just love him too much.