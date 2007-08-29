Call of Duty Beta Signups Return

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

lotteryballs.jpgAhh, much better. Call of Duty 4 Beta signups are available again until 7pm Pacific tonight. Rather than the boneheaded first-come, first-serve plan they tried before that resulted in nothing but hate (which leads to suffering), this time they are trying something a bit more sensible.

Due to overwhelming interest in the Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Multiplayer Beta, we will no longer be accepting entry into the program on a first come, first serve basis. To ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting in, the Beta Registration System has been reopened, and will remain open for the next 24 hours. Click "BETA" to enter Beta HQ and select "ENTER NOW". We will collect names until 7pm PST tomorrow, Tuesday August 28th, after which we will randomly select names for entry into the Beta.

There are some things better left to chance after all. Now hit up Charlie Oscar Delta and make with the clicky.

