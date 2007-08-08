The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Spore, Playable at Leipzig, Baby

6spore-creature-editor1.jpgGood news, vicarious readers. Spore will be journalist-playable for the first time ever later this month at Leipzig. It's almost enough excitement for us to stay sober to enjoy...or to throw us in a bender of nervous anticipation.

We'll still be waiting for Spore's late 2008 release that could easily spill over to 2009. Oh, I meant to say you'll still be waiting for Spore's late 2008 release. We'll be playing it in Leipzig. (And telling you all about it and feeling guilty because you aren't there and calling you late and bringing back a snow globe or something in repentance and XOXOXO.)

Spore playable at Leipzig [gamespot]

