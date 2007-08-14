Camp Hyrule Open For Business

Nintendo's annual Camp Hyrule festivities have commenced, giving The Legend of Zelda fans an understated opportunity to hang out anonymously and safely online with their peers. Plenty of poorly designed Flash-based games with camping themes await them, along with a heavily moderated bulletin board and loads of other goodies. Surprisingly, the site is barren of any mention of the next Zelda game, The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass for the Nintendo DS.

The meatiest section of the site is, of course, the Sweepstakes area, giving registered My Nintendo members a chance to win a full-size Link statue. Go on! Annoy your parents, wife and/or girlfriend with an unwieldy giant elf-boy replica. They'll loathe you for it.

Camp Hyrule