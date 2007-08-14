Camp Hyrule Open For Business

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

camp_hyrule_map.jpgNintendo's annual Camp Hyrule festivities have commenced, giving The Legend of Zelda fans an understated opportunity to hang out anonymously and safely online with their peers. Plenty of poorly designed Flash-based games with camping themes await them, along with a heavily moderated bulletin board and loads of other goodies. Surprisingly, the site is barren of any mention of the next Zelda game, The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass for the Nintendo DS.

The meatiest section of the site is, of course, the Sweepstakes area, giving registered My Nintendo members a chance to win a full-size Link statue. Go on! Annoy your parents, wife and/or girlfriend with an unwieldy giant elf-boy replica. They'll loathe you for it.

