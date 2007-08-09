Capcom Hires Former Atari Marketing VP

Today Capcom proudly announces the hiring of Nique Fajors as their new vice president of marketing. Fajors will manage all aspects of marketing for Capcom in North America including advertising, community relations, and public relations. Fajors most recenltly served as the vice president of sales and marketing for Atari in the states, so it's good to see him get on board with a company that actually has marketable games. I'm kidding of course. Jenga looks awesome.

"Nique's diverse experience includes running sales and marketing with interactive entertainment companies, as well as serving within the White House," said Mark Beaumont, executive vice president, officer and head of Capcom consumer software publishing in the Americas and Europe. "Nique will be bringing a senior strategic role to Capcom's marketing group, with the goal of driving Capcom to a greater position within the interactive publishing industry in the coming year."

As you can tell from the press release below, Nique is a marketing powerhouse. Other marketing execs see him and get the hell out of his way. Good move, Capcom.NIQUE FAJORS JOINS CAPCOM AS VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKETING SAN MATEO, Calif. - August 8, 2007 - CapcomÂ®, a leading worldwide developer and publisher of video games, today announced that Nique Fajors has recently joined the company as vice president of marketing. Fajors will oversee all elements of marketing for Capcom in North America, including product marketing, creative services, public relations and community.

Fajors had previously served as vice president of sales and marketing with Atari in New York. He began his business career at Procter & Gamble in brand management and has held leadership positions at Snyder Communications, The U.S. Department of Commerce, and The White House. At Snyder Communications he was President, Consumer Marketing Services of a $US50 million division. He holds a B.S.B.A. with honours from the Suffolk University Frank Sawyer School of Management and a M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School. Presently, he sits on the board of the National Childhood Obesity Foundation and the advisory board of The League.