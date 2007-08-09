The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Capcom Hires Former Atari Marketing VP

nique.jpgToday Capcom proudly announces the hiring of Nique Fajors as their new vice president of marketing. Fajors will manage all aspects of marketing for Capcom in North America including advertising, community relations, and public relations. Fajors most recenltly served as the vice president of sales and marketing for Atari in the states, so it's good to see him get on board with a company that actually has marketable games. I'm kidding of course. Jenga looks awesome.

"Nique's diverse experience includes running sales and marketing with interactive entertainment companies, as well as serving within the White House," said Mark Beaumont, executive vice president, officer and head of Capcom consumer software publishing in the Americas and Europe. "Nique will be bringing a senior strategic role to Capcom's marketing group, with the goal of driving Capcom to a greater position within the interactive publishing industry in the coming year."

As you can tell from the press release below, Nique is a marketing powerhouse. Other marketing execs see him and get the hell out of his way. Good move, Capcom.NIQUE FAJORS JOINS CAPCOM AS VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKETING SAN MATEO, Calif. - August 8, 2007 - CapcomÂ®, a leading worldwide developer and publisher of video games, today announced that Nique Fajors has recently joined the company as vice president of marketing. Fajors will oversee all elements of marketing for Capcom in North America, including product marketing, creative services, public relations and community.

"Nique's diverse experience includes running sales and marketing with interactive entertainment companies, as well as serving within the White House," said Mark Beaumont, executive vice president, officer and head of Capcom consumer software publishing in the Americas and Europe. "Nique will be bringing a senior strategic role to Capcom's marketing group, with the goal of driving Capcom to a greater position within the interactive publishing industry in the coming year."

Fajors had previously served as vice president of sales and marketing with Atari in New York. He began his business career at Procter & Gamble in brand management and has held leadership positions at Snyder Communications, The U.S. Department of Commerce, and The White House. At Snyder Communications he was President, Consumer Marketing Services of a $US50 million division. He holds a B.S.B.A. with honours from the Suffolk University Frank Sawyer School of Management and a M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School. Presently, he sits on the board of the National Childhood Obesity Foundation and the advisory board of The League.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles