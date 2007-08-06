No Real-Money Transactions For WoW

A lotta MMO providers are big on real-money transactions. Not Blizzard. They hate that shit. When asked whether he thought they were losing money by not offering real-money transactions, company co-founder Frank Pearce said:
Can you show us a profit and loss statement that shows that we lose money on that?
I would say that that's arguable, because part of protecting the integrity of the game is ensuring that the subscribership has a reason to continue playing and feels good about the experience that they have.
You tell 'em Frank. And no, I didn't think subscribership was a real word either. Blizzard dismisses microtransaction model [Gamesindustry]
